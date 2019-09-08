Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Calvary Chapel of Venice
602 Albee Farm Rd.
Nokomis, PA
Chris Douglas Kratzer Obituary

Chris Douglas Kratzer, 59, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 2, 2019.

Chris was born April 22, 1960, to Douglas and Madeline (Snook) Kratzer. Chris and his companion and life partner, Deborah Hetrick Overley, loved on seven children and

seven grandchildren.

Chris is survived by his mother, Madeline (Snook) Kratzer; brothers, Matthew Kratzer (Amber Rovegno) and Tim Kratzer (Maureen); children: Kirsten (Kratzer) Deysher, wife of Jason, Nathan Kratzer (Melinda Moyer), Joshua Kratzer (Jamie Snyder); stepchildren: Andrew Seidel (Katie), Mark Seidel (Chloe), Darcy Overley and Will Overley; 7 grandchildren and stepgrandchildren: Samuel Deysher, Elizabeth Kratzer, Kylie Kratzer, Kasey Kratzer, Kirk Kratzer, Jaice Seidel and River Seidel.

A graduate of Boyertown High School, Chris was a dairy farmer in the Oley Valley before transitioning to sales in the auto industry. He worked for Tom Masano Ford in Reading, Pa., and most recently as a commercial sale

manager at DeSoto Auto Mall in Arcadia, Fla.

Chris loved all things "motor" including cars, trucks and farm equipment. He enjoyed the ocean, boating and

fishing. He attended Calvary Chapel of Oley in Pa., and

Calvary Chapel of Venice in Fla.

A Memorial Service will be held on September 15, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Calvary Chapel of Venice, 602 Albee Farm Rd., Nokomis, Fla.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019
