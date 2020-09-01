1/
Chris Foreman
1960 - 2020
Chris P. Foreman, 60, of Reading, passed away Saturday, August 29th, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading. Chris was born in Reading, on May 18, 1960, a son of the late Stella Mae Foreman. He was the husband of Sherry Foreman, they were married for 40 years. Chris graduated from Reading High School in 1978. He loved fishing, going to Atlantic City and music, especially Led Zepplin and Pink Floyd. In addition to his wife, Chris is survived by four sons Joshua M., husband of Shannon Foreman, of Hamburg; Jared J. Foreman, of Reading; Kyle T. Foreman, of Reading; Wesley A. Foreman, of Hamburg; Chris is also survived by two sisters, Elizabeth, wife of Frank Curry, of Hamburg; Terry, wife of Chris Herbein, of Reading and a brother, Andrew P., companion of Renee Foreman, of Reading. He is also survived by 2 grandchildren Bricen and Josh, Jr. and nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM on Saturday, September 5th at Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. There will be no service or interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Ste 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
