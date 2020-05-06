Chris Wittman Chris A. Wittman, 60, of Hereford Township, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Wendy J. (Moyer) Wittman, whom he married on September 8, 1979. Born in Allentown, Chris was a son of Earl Wittman, Macungie and the late Betty V. (Wetzel) Herbster. He was a 1977 graduate of Upper Perkiomen High School and was a member of Huff’s Union Church, Alburtis. Chris was employed by East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc, Lyons, for 26 years, most recently as a Maintenance Supervisor. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family. In addition to his wife Wendy, and father, Earl, Chris is survived by his five children, Amber (Wittman), wife of William Peterson, Fleetwood, Courtney (Wittman), wife of Shane Hansley, Denton, MD, Samantha (Wittman), wife of Ryan Eschbach, Red Hill, Jacob Wittman, Macungie and Lucas Wittman, Boston, MA; seven grandchildren, Kira, Colin, Landon, Emma, Isaac, Owen and Hannah; and two sisters, Gayle (Wittman), wife of Dale Schoedler, Macungie; and Amanda (Herbster), wife of Dustin Brandis, East Greenville. A graveside service for immediate family members to celebrate Chris’s life will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Huff’s Church Union Cemetery, Alburtis, with Reverend Jerel W. Gade officiating. The service will also be LIVE streamed for extended family and friends to view safely from home. Please submit a request to Ludwickfh@gmail.com to receive an invitation from the funeral home. A memorial gathering will be held in the future. The family requests contributions be made in Chris’s memory to Huff’s Union Church, 540 Conrad Road, Alburtis, PA 18011. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, PA is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 6 to May 7, 2020.