Chris Wittman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Chris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chris Wittman Chris A. Wittman, 60, of Hereford Township, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Wendy J. (Moyer) Wittman, whom he married on September 8, 1979. Born in Allentown, Chris was a son of Earl Wittman, Macungie and the late Betty V. (Wetzel) Herbster. He was a 1977 graduate of Upper Perkiomen High School and was a member of Huff’s Union Church, Alburtis. Chris was employed by East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc, Lyons, for 26 years, most recently as a Maintenance Supervisor. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family. In addition to his wife Wendy, and father, Earl, Chris is survived by his five children, Amber (Wittman), wife of William Peterson, Fleetwood, Courtney (Wittman), wife of Shane Hansley, Denton, MD, Samantha (Wittman), wife of Ryan Eschbach, Red Hill, Jacob Wittman, Macungie and Lucas Wittman, Boston, MA; seven grandchildren, Kira, Colin, Landon, Emma, Isaac, Owen and Hannah; and two sisters, Gayle (Wittman), wife of Dale Schoedler, Macungie; and Amanda (Herbster), wife of Dustin Brandis, East Greenville. A graveside service for immediate family members to celebrate Chris’s life will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Huff’s Church Union Cemetery, Alburtis, with Reverend Jerel W. Gade officiating. The service will also be LIVE streamed for extended family and friends to view safely from home. Please submit a request to Ludwickfh@gmail.com to receive an invitation from the funeral home. A memorial gathering will be held in the future. The family requests contributions be made in Chris’s memory to Huff’s Union Church, 540 Conrad Road, Alburtis, PA 18011. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, PA is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ludwick Funeral Homes
25 East Weis Street
Topton, PA 19562 1217
610-682-2434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved