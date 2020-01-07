Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
610-921-3121
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christie Stovall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christie Lyn Stovall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christie Lyn Stovall Obituary
Christie Lyn Stovall, 41, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away Sunday, January 5th in her residence. Born in Reading, she was the loving daughter of Mark R. Stovall and Jill E. (Trout) Stovall of Muhlenberg Township. She was a 1996 graduate of Muhlenberg High School. She attended Berks Technical Institute studying in the Paralegal curriculum and also attended Empire Beauty School. She loved her pet dog “Ivie”. Some of her interests were listening to music and sewing. She enjoyed swimming, vacationing at the beach, and watching the sunset. Leeann was her best friend in the world. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, January 9th at 2:00 pm in the Milkins Giles Funeral Home, Inc., 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple with Reverend Bruce G. Osterhout officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -