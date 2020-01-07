|
|
Christie Lyn Stovall, 41, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away Sunday, January 5th in her residence. Born in Reading, she was the loving daughter of Mark R. Stovall and Jill E. (Trout) Stovall of Muhlenberg Township. She was a 1996 graduate of Muhlenberg High School. She attended Berks Technical Institute studying in the Paralegal curriculum and also attended Empire Beauty School. She loved her pet dog “Ivie”. Some of her interests were listening to music and sewing. She enjoyed swimming, vacationing at the beach, and watching the sunset. Leeann was her best friend in the world. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, January 9th at 2:00 pm in the Milkins Giles Funeral Home, Inc., 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple with Reverend Bruce G. Osterhout officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020