|
|
Christina “Chrissy” Marie Blackburn Christina Marie “Chrissy” Blackburn, 23, of Bethel, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born November 29, 1996 in Chester to John and Shirley. She was raised by her mom Helene M Smith, Bethel. Chrissy was a 2015 graduate of Tulpehocken High School and a 2016 graduate of BCTC. Chrissy was a beautiful fun-loving person. She was very creative and loved crocheting, drawing, playing the keyboard, and singing. In the last year she grew an interest in writing and had started working on a book. Chrissy loved all animals but her favorite were giraffes and her dog Cookie. She also loved collecting snow globes and made sure to buy one on every family vacation. Chrissy was always eager to work and took pride in her jobs at the Goodwill, the animal Shelter, and at the Fort Indiantown Gap military base. Chrissy treasured spending time with family and friends. One of her favorite things to do was to go for a walk with her friend Mike to the park. She enjoyed sitting there watching the water. Then they would often go for ice cream. Chrissy also enjoyed spending time with her daughter Abi. Nothing made Chrissy happier than when she was holding and playing with her little girl. In addition to her parents she is survived by her daughter Abigail, Muhlenberg, her brother John Blackburn, Bethel, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins whom were also a huge part of her life. Due to the current situation in Pennsylvania, services for Chrissy will be private. The family is going to schedule a celebration of life at a later date. The family requests that donations be made to the Bethel-Tulpehocken Public Library where Chrissy volunteered in her honor.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020