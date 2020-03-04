|
Christine B. Salvatore, 88, of Exeter Twp., passed away Monday March 2, 2020 at 10:50 PM in the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Joseph Salvatore who passed away April 23, 2014. Born in Reading she was a daughter of the late Stephen Katrinak and Anna (Woytko) Katrinak. Prior to retiring she was employed by Boscov’s department stores in Exeter Twp. as a payroll clerk. She was a member of Saint Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church Exeter Twp. She enjoyed gardening around her house Surviving is a sister; Patricia A. – wife of Burton Taylor of Reading and several nieces and nephews. She was pre deceased by a brother; Michael Katrinak. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Chapel of St George at Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum 3139 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, PA 19605 Friday March 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Reverend Monsignor Edward R. Domin, Celebrant. Entombment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Saint Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church Memorial Fund 2427 Perkiomen Avenue Reading, PA 19606 or to at www.https://donate.lls.org Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020