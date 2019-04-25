Christine M. Burkhart, 71, passed away peacefully in her Colony Park home on

Tuesday, April 23, 2019, with her loving

husband, Donald, by her side.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Virginia (Dembowski) Pawlewicz. She and Don were looking forward to

celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this year.

A graduate of St. Joseph's Parochial School and Reading High School, Chris was a loan officer for over 40 years with American Bank/Meridian/Corestates/Wells Fargo banks throughout Berks County, last working in 2010.

Chris enjoyed her home, decorating it beautifully for all holidays, particularly Christmas and with crafts that she made. She and Don attended numerous concerts especially to listen to her favorite band, Celtic Thunder. More than anything, Chris enjoyed animals especially her cats.

In addition to her husband, Chris is survived by her sister Teddi, wife of Tony Matz, Wyomissing; and her brothers: Michael, husband of Sharon, West Lawn; Walter, husband of Karen, Mass.; and Mark, husband of Carla, Colorado; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

At Chris' request, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Chris' honor may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County at www.arl.org, or to Grey Muzzle Manor Sanctuary at https://greymuzzlemanor.com.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



