Christine Crimaldi
Christine Marie (Tabegna) Crimaldi, 100, formerly of Alsace Township, died November 5, 2020 at Rittenhouse Senior Living, Muhlenberg Township. She was the widow of Daniel Crimaldi who died in 1985. Born, May 3, 1920, in Birdsboro, she was a daughter of the late Silvio and Angelina (Papa) Tabegna. Christine was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Reading. She loved dancing, especially to big band music. She enjoyed walking. Surviving are her two daughters: Rose Marie, wife of Alfred T. Consoli, Jr. of Jefferson Township, and Nancee M., wife of Christopher A. Cinelli of Muhlenberg Township. Other survivors include her two grandsons, Alfred T. Consoli, III. And Daniel C. Cinelli; and her two great granddaughters, Eliza Jane and Amelia Rose Cinelli. Christine was preceded in death by her four siblings: James Tobegna, Carmel Cambria, Julia Romani and Emily DeLaney. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, November 16th at 11 a.m. at Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19605. A viewing will be held from 10-11 in the church. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, at the above address. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
