Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
5153 Kutztown Rd
Temple, PA 19560
(610) 921-2225
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Christine (Ward) Daniels Obituary

Christine M. (Ward) Daniels, 76, of

Reading, passed away August 26, 2019, at Penn State Health St. Joseph Hospital.

She was the former wife of the late John L. Daniels.

Born in Springfield, Mass., she was a daughter of the late Donald and June (Wilson) Ward.

Christine was employed as a registered nurse.

She is survived by two children, Bryan D. Daniels,

Reading and Lynn M. Shunk; her son-in law, Christopher Shunk, Sinking Spring; her sister, Marcia Ward, Venice, Fla.; her granddaughter, Sierra Surratt; her brother-in-law, Norman McCannon, Agawam, Mass.; and her best friend, Marion Planck, Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Christine was predeceased by her sister, Susan McCannon.

Services will be Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple, with burial to follow at Charles Evans

Cemetery. Family and friends may call Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA, 18017. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 27, 2019
