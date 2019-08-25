Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Dietrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine (Gow) Dietrich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine (Gow) Dietrich Obituary

Christine E. Dietrich, 73, passed away peacefully after a lengthy period of Alzheimer's disease on Friday, August 16, 2019, in Phoebe Berks Health Care Center.

Chris was born December 17, 1945, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of the late

Leonard Gross and Grace "Kitty" Gow. She was the wife of Douglas W. Dietrich having celebrated 51 years of marriage on July 20 of this year.

Chris' lifelong hobby was furthering her education. She earned a BA in history from Cedar Crest College, an MS in English from Kutztown University, a BS and MS in

psychology from Millersville University and a doctor of

education from Lehigh University in 1994. She taught at C.E. Cole Intermediate School in Reading, Pa.; Sterling Heights Public Schools, Michigan; and the Berks County Intermediate Unit until retiring in 2006. She especially

enjoyed working with special needs children.

Chris had a vivacious personality and will be lovingly

remembered by her husband, Douglas, of Wernersville. She is survived by her stepmother, Dorothy Gross, of Ligonier, Pa.; her sister, Jeannine (Becker) Bartell, of Selden, N.Y; her brother, Kevin Becker, of Marlboro Township, N.J.; and

sister Madeline Miller, of Las Vegas, Nev.

She was predeceased in death by her brother, Robert Gross, and sister, Kathy Becker.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions can be made in Chris' name to the at 237 Court Street, Reading, PA 19601, or in remembrance of her love of animals,

Bandit, Rookie, Chio and Buster, Chris would appreciate a donation be made to the Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue at 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds, PA 17569.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be

recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now