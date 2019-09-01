|
Dr. Christine E. Dietrich, 73, passed away peacefully after a lengthy period of Alzheimer's disease on Friday, August 16, 2019, in Phoebe Berks Health Care Center.
Chris was born December 17, 1945, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of the late
Leonard Gross and Grace "Kitty" Gow. She was the wife of Douglas W. Dietrich, having celebrated 51 years of marriage on July 20 of this year.
Chris' lifelong hobby was furthering her education. She earned a B.A. in history from Cedar Crest College, an M.S. in English from Kutztown University, a B.S. and M.S. in
psychology from Millersville University, and a Doctor of
Education from Lehigh University in 1994. She taught at C.E. Cole Intermediate School in Reading, Pa.; Sterling Heights Public Schools, Michigan; and the Berks County Intermediate Unit until retiring in 2006. She especially
enjoyed working with special needs children.
Chris had a vivacious personality and will be lovingly
remembered by her husband, Douglas, of Wernersville. She is survived by her stepmother, Dorothy Gross, of Ligonier, Pa.; her sister, Jeannine (Becker) Bartell, of Selden, N.Y;
her brother, Kevin Becker, of Marlboro Township, N.J.; and
sister, Madeline Miller, of Las Vegas, Nev.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Gross; and sister, Kathy Becker.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made in Chris' name to the at 237 Court Street, Reading, PA 19601, or in remembrance of her love of animals,
Bandit, Rookie, Chio and Buster, Chris would appreciate a donation be made to the Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue at 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds, PA 17569.
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be
recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.