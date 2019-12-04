|
Christine “Tina” Gauker Christine “Tina” Gauker, age 79, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in her Schuylkill Haven home. Tina was born June 11, 1940, at her family’s home in Port Clinton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Christian and Alice Baver. She attended Schuylkill Haven High School and later received her GED. She was a hard working woman - often working multiple jobs at one time. Most people remember her as a waitress at the Villa Montagne, Summit View and Roman Delight, but her many other jobs included Diener’s Factory, school bus driver and loving mother. Christine is survived by her three children Troy Gauker and his wife, Carol, Christian Gauker, and Trish Gauker; two grandchildren Nicole (Gauker) Tranquillo and Christian Gauker; and her great-granddaughter Siena Tranquillo. She is also survived by her sister Maxine “Mib” Kokitus; brothers Hermy Baver, Richard Baver and Brian Baver; and numerous nieces and nephews. Tina enjoyed many things throughout her life include roller skating, swimming, dancing, dining out at fine restaurants, gardening and spending time with her beloved dogs, Toby and Izzy. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday, December 9, 2019 and 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 South Fourth Street, Hamburg. Funeral services will immediately follow the Tuesday morning visitation. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by the many nursing assistants and Hospice of Northeast Pennsylvania over the last few months. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children – Philadelphia 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19140. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019