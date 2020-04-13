Home

Christine M. Harris, 58, of Robesonia, passed away on April 10, 2020 at the Reading Hospital and Medical Center. She was born on October 15, 1961 to the late Carl and Fran Borzellino in Reading, PA. She was the loving wife of the late Edward J. Harris who passed away on April 7, 2013. Christine is survived by her loving son, Zachary S. Harris husband of Alicia M., one brother, Robert Borzellino, and her cats Samara and Tater. Services will be private at the request of the family. Services are being handled by the Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, Temple, Pennsylvania. For online condolences please visit mailkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com. t
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
