Christine Marie "Tina" Hartz, beloved mother,

grandmother, daughter, sister, companion, friend, of Port Clinton, passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at home, at the age of 57.

Born Friday, September 1, 1961, in Coaldale, Pa., she is survived by her father, Richard Smellowsky, and his wife, Brenda, of Jim Thorpe; mother, Judith (Hunsicker) Lucas, of Tamaqua; companion of seven years, Paul T. Naftzinger, with whom she resided; daughters, Alicia M. Hartz, of Tuscarora, Kyrie Hartz and her companion, Matthew Bausher, of Port Clinton; sisters: Michele Klobosits, wife of Stephen, of Catonsville, Md., Sherry Carter, wife of John, of Tamaqua, Tammy Sword, wife of Joe, of Quakake, Melissa (Comisac) Shaffer, wife of Brian, of Ocean City, Md.;

grandchildren, Lydia and Willow; stepchildren: Heather Eich and her husband, Brad, of Bernardsville, N.J., Sarah Tolbard and her husband, Brian, of Bethlehem, Josh Naftzinger and his companion, Ioana, of Pottsville; step-grandchildren: Nathaniel, Elizabeth, Rachel, Steven, Brianna, Benjamin, Adeline, Dustin, Bryce, Chloe, Chelsea; and many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.

Tina was a C.N.A. having worked for a number of

long-term care facilities in Schuylkill County, while also providing home health care. She adored her children and grandchildren. Tina took great pride in providing a beautiful home. She was a great cook and liked listening to music.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. (570) 668-2550.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday April 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the funeral home. Friends may call on

Wednesday evening, April 3, 2019, from 6 to 8:00 p.m. and again on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua, Pa.

Memorials in her name in care of the funeral home to

offset expenses. To express condolences or share a fond memory of Tina, visit www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.



