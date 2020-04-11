|
Christine Ann (Zabinski) Jenkins, PsyD, 73, of Exeter Township, PA, died in her home this past Thursday, April 9, surrounded by family and friends. She was the eldest daughter of the late Edward J. and Helen A. (Kurtyka) Zabinski. Christine and her husband, Edward S. Jenkins, had been married for 40 years and she is survived by her three loving children: Jennifer Przybeck Weidner (Jeffrey) of Exeter Township, PA, Jennifer Jenkins Ward (John) of Kalamazoo, MI and David Jenkins (Danielle) of Princeton, NJ. She was also the adoring Nana to six grandchildren: Jessica and Jayden, Cassie, Christie and Alec, and Makena. In addition, Chris had three younger siblings, Carolyn Zabinski Cruley (Robert), Kathleen Zabinski Wisser (Keith) and John Zabinski (Sherrie). Throughout the years, Chris created a life centered on family and friends and lovingly made the tastiest meals when she and Ed opened their home for family get-togethers. She was a dynamic and caring force as wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and friend, fostering profound and unwavering bonds with all those she met. Chris enjoyed book clubs, planning high school reunions and traveling with her best girlfriend. She had a stylish and sophisticated manner of dress which did not go unnoticed when she walked into a room. Chris was a beautiful person, inside and out, who aged gracefully. She will be missed. Many friends and family members sought Chris’s insight and counsel, she was always there to help. So much so that later in life, Chris followed in her father’s footsteps and went back to school focusing on clinical psychology, earning her Bachelor’s degree from Alvernia University, a Master’s from Kutztown University and finally her Doctorate in Clinical Psychology from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Chris’s passion was an inspiration not only to her family and friends but also to the clients she served in private practice, at Reading Specialists and Safeguards Specialized Foster Care and most recently at Shoudt & Reilly Psychological Services, LLC., Reading, PA. A private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, April 16. Please see lutzfuneralhome.com for LIVE streaming and online condolences. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to McGlinn Family Regional Cancer Center, 6th Ave. and Spruce St., West Reading, PA 19611. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020