Christine K. Buffington Christine K. Buffington, 77, of Robesonia, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at home. She was born in Denver to the late Luther and Helen (Gensemer) Knerr and was the wife of the late Henry Buffington who passed away December 2008. Christine was a graduate of Cocalico H.S. She went on to attend Millersville College. She was employed at Cocalico School District, in the administration prior to her retirement. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Robesonia, B&B Dance Club of Lehigh Valley, Red Hat Society, and Garden Club, as she loved flowers. She is survived by a son, Eric L., husband of Susan L. Schweitzer of Wernersville; two grandchildren, Erika (Adam) Bechdel of Womelsdorf and Kyle (Katie) Schweitzer of West Chester; two great-granddaughters, Scarlett and Addison Bechdel; a sister, Diane Schantz; two nephews; two great nephews and two great nieces. Christine was a devoted and loving Mother, Mother in Law and Grandmother and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Besides spending time with her family, Christine enjoyed traveling and spending time with her many friends from B&B Dance Club. In addition to her parents and husband, Christine was preceded in death by daughter, Vicki L. Schweitzer. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 10 to 11:30 AM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11:30AM, with Rev. William Weiser officiating. Interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Christine’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice
Memorial contributions in Christine's memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver.
