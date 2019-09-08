Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Hills Memorial Park.
Christine (Schweimler) Kauffman Obituary

Christine A. Kauffman, 94, of the Highlands at

Wyomissing, formerly of Reading, passed away on

Wednesday in the Highlands of Wyomissing.

She was the wife of the late H. Milton Kauffman, who passed away Dec. 15, 1996. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Stanley S. and Esther C. (Strauss) Schweimler. Christine was a graduate of Reading High School and of Albright College. Christine's career was at Northwest Jr. High School of Reading, as a French and Spanish teacher for many years.

She loved the state of New Hampshire, where she had her summer home by the the lake where she enjoyed

swimming and cycling. She was a member of Trinity

Lutheran Church, Reading.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m., in Forest Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her

memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, 527 Washington St., Reading, PA. 19601.

CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park,

Reading, has charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019
