Christine M. Flowers


1966 - 2020
Christine M. Flowers, 53, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, February 26th, at Manor Care Health Services, West Reading. Christine was born in Reading on June 30, 1966, a daughter of Alyce A. (ApsoKardu) Belles, of Reading and the late, Walter C. Belles and was the widow of Charles Flowers. She is survived by her three sisters, Deborah A., wife of Daniel Bohn, of Shillington; Susan M., wife of William Nye, of Muhlenberg Twp.; Karen L., wife of Steve Barlet, of West Lawn; brother, John E. Belles, of Reading. She was predeceased by her brother, Walter M. Belles. Services are private at the convenience of family. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
