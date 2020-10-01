1/1
Christine Mada Tablone Christine Mada Tablone 77, of Birdsboro, passed away Monday September 28, 2020 in Penn State Health St. Joseph Hospital. She was born in Reading on March 2, 1943 a daughter of the late Henry and Josephine (Hine) Smith. Chris was a Reading High School graduate and was employed by Bachman’s as a packer retiring there. She was a member of St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was involved in the Senior group. Chris is survived by her 2 sons; Joseph Tablone and his significant other, Michelle Schwartz of Reading, Steven and his wife Mary Alice Tablone of Mohnton, her brothers; Joseph Smith and his wife Naomi, Raymond Smith and his wife Mary all of Birdsboro, David Smith and his wife Marcia of Bernville, grandson, Toby, and 2 great grandsons, Franky and Joey and many close family and friends. Christine was predeceased by her grandson, Matthew Tablone and 2 brothers, Harry Smith and Henry Smith. Services will be Tuesday October 6, 2020 at 12 noon in Auman’s Inc Funeral Home, 390 W Neversink Rd., Reifftion. Burial to follow in Plow Church Cemetery. A viewing will be Tuesday 11-12noon in the funeral home. Please place fond memories at www.aumansinc.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
