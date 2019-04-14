Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine (Bennett) McComsey.

Christine (Bennett) McComsey, 97, of Warwick Twp.,

Elverson, Pa., went home to the Lord on April 12, 2019, in her residence.

Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Walter S. and Christine G. (Phillips) Bennett. She was the widow of Leonard A. McComsey.

Christine was a registered nurse and taught nursing at Lankenau, Presbyterian and Jefferson Hospitals. She was a member of Manoa Community Church in Havertown, Pa., a graduate of the Reading Hospital School of Nursing and of West Chester University and was an avid bridge and

tennis player.

Christine is survived by 5 daughters: Maureen M. Hummer, of Berwyn, Pa.; Susan G. Cope, of Panama City Beach, Fla.; Ann E. Oswald, of Elverson, Pa.; C. Emily McComsey, of Mechanicsville, Va.; Deborah M. Hynson, of Concord, Mich.; and 1 brother, Walter S. Bennett Jr., of Carr, Colo. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Charles Evans

Cemetery, 1119 Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601. Inurnment will be held after the service in the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Manoa Community Church, 153 N. Eagle Rd.,

Havertown, PA 19083 or The Alumni Assoc. of the Reading Hospital School of Nursing, P.O. Box 6248, Wyomissing, PA 19610.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



