Christine Risati

Christine A. Risati, 60, of Lower Heidelberg Township, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred “Fred” Alesi Risati who passed away on July 7, 2017. Born in Camp Hill, Pa., she was the daughter of John and Mary Gates Siket. Christine was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh where she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She was a dedicated Registered Nurse at the Reading Hospital, where she worked for many years. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and was an avid cat lover. Christine is survived by her daughter Meredith J. Risati, wife of Ryan B. Money, of Salt Lake City, Utah; sisters, Carroll Freestone, of West Lawn, and Theresa Raker, of Halifax, PA; and brother John Siket, Jr. of Burlington, MA. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, 2810 Saint Alban’s Drive Sinking Spring, PA 19609 at 10:30am. Reverend Guency will officiate. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at Holy Cross Cemetery, Huntingdon,PA. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
.