Christine A. Stahler, age 87, of Rockland Township, passed away on July 25, 2019, at Kutztown Manor.

Christine was the wife of the late Carl H. Stahler, who passed on January 11, 2000.

She was born in Rockland Township, the daughter of the late Earl S. Trexler and Elda (Greenawalt) Trexler.

She had attended Kutztown High School.

Christine was a member of Pricetown Senior Citizens.

Christine had worked at many former clothing factories, last working at J&L Manufacturing, in Fleetwood.

She is survived by her children, Craig A. Stahler, husband of Suzanne F. (Webb) Stahler, of Topton; and Cheryl A. (Stahler), wife of Allen C. Turner, Fleetwood. Other

survivors include three grandchildren; and five

great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Mildred (Trexler) Tiderman.

A viewing will be held Monday morning, July 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery, Dryville.

Online condolences can be made at

www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.



