Christopher B. Moncrief Christopher B. Moncrief, 37, of Ewing, NJ, formerly of Williamstown, NJ, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. Christopher was a Williamstown High School graduate and received his bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University. Christopher was presently working at ETS in Ewing. He loved to travel and enjoyed music, plays and drama. Beloved son of Helene (nee Pietrovito) and the late William Moncrief, Jr. Dear brother of William Moncrief, III, Marsha Moncrief Swan and the late Patricia Pietrovito. Also surviving are a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday, June 27th from 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM at the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 S. Main St., Williamstown. Private Funeral Services will follow at 12:30 PM. Cremation private. In compliance with the Governor’s executive order, attendance will be limited to 50 people in the building. All attending must wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.