Every once in a while, a person comes along who defies the odds, who defies logic, and fulfills an incredible dream. Christopher Louis Cataldi was that person, giving the gift of life to other families awaiting organ donation. On December 27, 2019, Christopher, 47, was surrounded by family as he passed through the gates of heaven to join his beloved family and friends who had gone before him. Born on January 21, 1972, Chris was the first-born son of Ricardo L. and Linda M. (Garrett) Cataldi, Oley. Known for his passionate love of family and sports, Chris was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan who also enjoyed cooking, fishing, weightlifting, and tossing the football with his nephews. In addition to his heartbroken parents, Chris is survived by a brother, Jason A. Cataldi, West Reading, PA; sister, Noelle Cataldi-Fick, wife of Joey Fick, Fleetwood, PA; maternal grandmother, Mary Garrett, Reading, PA; nephews, Dariano and Vincenzo Fick; nieces, Amber Cataldi and Cenzabella Fick; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by paternal grandparents, Louis and Julia (Ninfo) Cataldi; maternal grandfather, George Garrett Sr.; and niece, Vincenza Fick. A Celebration of Chris’ life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple, PA, followed by his burial at Gethsemane Cemetery. A public viewing will be held Friday from 9:30–11:30 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to offset Chris’ funeral expenses to TCataldi Family, c/o Kuhn Funeral Home, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA 19611. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020