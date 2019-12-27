|
Christopher Robert Culp, 23, of South Heidelberg Township, passed away on December 24, 2019, at Jefferson University Hospital. Born in Reading, he was a son of Neil J. Culp Jr. and Luann DeFranco-Culp, South Heidelberg Twp. He was a graduate of Pennsylvania Virtual Charter School in 2015 and attended Penn College of Technology, Williamsport, where he specialized in welding. Chris grew up watching and learning from his father tinkering in the garage, so it was no surprise when he wanted to spend his life working with his hands. Chris had a passion for welding. He was a member of the American Welding Society and the Perry Township Gun Club. He also enjoyed the outdoors and having a few beers with friends and family, with his German Shepherd, Ranger, always by his side. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his three siblings: Neil L. Culp, South Heidelberg Township; Joanna D. Culp, Seattle, Wash.; and Stefanie A. Culp, a student at Stetson University College of Law, Gulfport, Fla. Born into a large family, he is survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is honored to assist the Culp family. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
