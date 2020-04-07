|
Christopher D. Lane (Chris), 28 years old of Cumru Township, passed away on April 2, 2020. Born September 13, 1991, he was the son of Thomas Lane and Janet Sebes of Shillington. We are heartbroken to even attempt to summarize in a few paragraphs our love for Christopher. We marveled at him as a toddler when he rode his 2-wheeler at three years old. Stubborn as a mule and resilient as Teflon, a neighbor referred to Chris as a blade of steel. Chris was an ambassador to all as a young child. His first email greeting was HiPeoples. At La Salle Academy and Holy Name High School, Christopher showed a passion for sports and played basketball, baseball, soccer, and football. He was a 2010 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School and took classes at Shippensburg University, Penn State-Berks, and RACC. Chris thought of returning to school to complete his degree. He started working at 15 years and most recently worked at the Reading Hospital for Towne Park. Chris leaves behind two grieving brothers, Jordan Lane of Brooklyn, NY, and Benjamin Lane of King of Prussia, PA. Throughout childhood, Chris, Jordan and Ben were thick as thieves whether setting up paint-ball courses in the backyard or planning a gathering around the firepit. Watching their sibling bonds age and mature was among the finest gifts bestowed upon us as parents. In addition to immediate family, Chris is survived by his grandmother Roselle Sebes of Pittsburgh PA, many loving aunts and uncles, cousins and great cousins, and his beloved dog Archer. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid-19 restrictions. Bean Funeral Home of Shillington is assisting the family with preparations. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Chris’ memory to the World Wildlife Foundation.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020