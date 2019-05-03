Christopher Johnson

Obituary
Christopher H. Johnson, 44, of East Goshen Township, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019.

He was the son of Barbara H. and the late George H. Johnson Jr.

He is survived by a brother, David; sister-in-law, Amy; and his best furry friend, Dugan who remained at his side at all times.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 12:15-1:45 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 1060 West Lincoln Highway, Coatesville, Pa. (Valley Twp.).

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Chris' memory to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on May 3, 2019
