|
|
Christopher M. Gorombey, 33, of Wernersville, Pa., passed on to his eternal life on December 21, 2019. Chris, beloved son of Stephen G. and Susan A. (Hempel) Gorombey, Cape Coral, Fla., was born in Edison, N.J., on May 28, 1986. Chris was a 2005 graduate of Saint John Vianney High School and attended Brookdale Community College. He attained his HVAC Certification from Lincoln Technical Institute. Chris left his hometown of Manalapan, N.J., and built a new life surrounded and embraced by a loving and active Recovery Community in Pennsylvania. He will be remembered by the light that shone from his goodness within. Chris was an inspiration to many struggling with the disease of addiction and was always willing to help others in any way. His loving, kind, selfless ways were blessed with an abundance of friendships he made along the way. He had an infectious smile, loved fishing and hockey and had an extraordinary ability to make people feel at ease. His passion was working with his hands in construction and his craftsmanship was impeccable. In addition to his heartbroken parents, he is survived by two cherished brothers, Stephen G. Gorombey Jr, Tampa, Fla.; and Jonathan M. Gorombey, fiancé of Rachel Dorsey, Howell, N.J.; paternal grandfather, Joseph Gorombey; Aunts Peggy (Jeff) Rodimer, Mountainside, N.J.; Lia Hempel, Wayland, Mass.; Uncles John (Ellyn) Hempel, Whitestone, N.Y.; Joseph (Lorene) Gorombey, Zane, Mo.; and many loving cousins and grieving friends. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Ernest and Anne Hempel, Julia Gorombey; and Uncle Robert Hempel. Services will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday January 25, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W Penn Ave., Wernersville, PA. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Chris may be made to the Chapel Fund at Caron Treatment Centers, Development, PO Box 150, Wernersville, PA, 19565.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019