Christopher J. Mayer, 53, of Spring Twp., passed away on March 17, 2019.

He was the husband of Rhonda M.

(Lykens) Mayer. They celebrated 22 years of marriage.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late William M. and Mary Louise Mayer.

Christopher was a 1984 graduate of Central Catholic High School. He was employed for 5 years as a corrections officer for Berks County Prison. He became a patrolman for The City of Reading Police Department in 1998, holding the position until 2006 when he was promoted to a criminal

investigator, the title he currently held. He also worked with the Auto Theft Unit within the Investigation Unit.

Christopher was a member of the Fraternal Order of

Police and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles football fan. He enjoyed watching Division I College Wrestling in the Big Ten Division. He often recollected on his time playing football at Central Catholic High School, especially the season of 1982-1983 when the team became district champions. The coach often said Chris was the heart of the defense line, which symbolized how much of a heart he had to give to

everyone and everything in his life.

Among many things, Chris was mentor to many people, a loving and loyal husband, and a devoted father. He honored his son Bradley's memory by organizing the annual 5K race, which provided scholarships in Bradley's name to the Wilson School District and Kutztown University.

He was predeceased by his son, Bradley S. Mayer; and

sister, Barbara Mayer.

In addition to his wife, survivors include his children, Matthew C. Mayer and Andrew M. Mayer; sister, Elizabeth Krisko, wife of John, of Gaithersburg, Md.; uncle, Robert Paradowski, husband of Betty, of Durhamsville, N.Y.; nieces and nephews: Meghan Krisko, Patrick Krisko, Eric Beck, Heidi Medina, Joel Beck, Patrick Beck, Holly Lykens and Daniel Lykens.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church, 2810 St. Albans Drive, Sinking Spring, on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. The family will

receive friends and relatives at Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 5-8:00 p.m. and Friday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The

interment will follow the Mass at Gethsemane Cemetery. Everyone is welcome to join the family in celebration of Christopher's life at Mimmo's Restaurant located at 290 Morgantown Road in Reading.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bradley Mayer Memorial Scholarship Fund, Tompkins Vist Bank, 1210 Rockland St., Reading PA 19604.

Bean Funeral Home, of Sinking Spring, is in charge of

arrangements. Online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



