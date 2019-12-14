Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
Resources
More Obituaries for Cindy Branch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cindy Branch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cindy Branch Obituary
Cindy Anne Branch Cindy Anne Branch, 59, formerly of Reading, died December 11, 2019 at ManorCare, Muhlenberg Township. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of Patricia Anne (Martin) Branch, and the late Barbara Cole “Bob” Branch. Cindy was a graduate of Reading High School. She enjoyed volunteering with the elderly and loved walking and doing yoga at the YMCA. Surviving, in addition to her mother, is her son, Travis L., husband of Jessica K. (Carl) Branch of Muhlenberg Township, and her grandsons, Eric L. and Dante L. Branch. Other survivors include her three sisters: Kathy J. (Branch) Davis of Tulsa, OK; Anita Branch of Killeen, TX and Joana (Branch), wife of Christopher Loeb of Reading. There are also a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Cindy was preceded in death by two brothers, Ernest E. Branch and Charles C. Branch. Services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cindy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -