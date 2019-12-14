|
|
Cindy Anne Branch Cindy Anne Branch, 59, formerly of Reading, died December 11, 2019 at ManorCare, Muhlenberg Township. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of Patricia Anne (Martin) Branch, and the late Barbara Cole “Bob” Branch. Cindy was a graduate of Reading High School. She enjoyed volunteering with the elderly and loved walking and doing yoga at the YMCA. Surviving, in addition to her mother, is her son, Travis L., husband of Jessica K. (Carl) Branch of Muhlenberg Township, and her grandsons, Eric L. and Dante L. Branch. Other survivors include her three sisters: Kathy J. (Branch) Davis of Tulsa, OK; Anita Branch of Killeen, TX and Joana (Branch), wife of Christopher Loeb of Reading. There are also a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Cindy was preceded in death by two brothers, Ernest E. Branch and Charles C. Branch. Services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019