Cindy (West) Loeb (1957 - 2019)
John Feeney Funeral Home
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA
19601
(610)-372-4160
Cindy A. Loeb, 62, of West Lawn, passed away Thursday, June 13th, at her residence.

Cindy was born in Reading on January 12, 1957, a daughter of Sadie L. (Bohn) West, of Reading, and the late Robert R. West. She was the wife of Terry L. Loeb who survives her.

She worked at the Phoebe Home, but was then a housewife and homemaker for over 20 years. She loved

gardening and was stricken while she was tending her garden.

In addition to her husband, Terry, Cindy is survived by two sons, Christopher Witwer, of Bowmansville, and Joshua Witwer, of Bowmansville; five brothers: Robert West, husband of Robin West, of Cumru Twp.; Terry West; Rickie West

and Royal West, all of Reading; and Shawn West, of Adamstown. She is also survived by two grandchildren.

Services are private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc. In Reading's Centre Park Historic District, 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on June 14, 2019
