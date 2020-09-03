Clair E. Gross Clair E Gross, 82, passed away at the Reading Hospital, Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Claire Gross and Naomi Lillis Gross and was the beloved husband of the late Ruth (Angstadt) Gross, who passed in February 2006. He graduated from Reading High School in 1955 and went on to earn a B.S. and Masters in Music Education at West Chester State College (University). Clair worked as a instrumental Music Teacher at Southern Junior High School, Reading, PA for 30 years until retirement in June 1992. During his time employed by the Reading School District, he also served as Assistant Director of the Reading High School Marching Band for four years (1964-68) He self-proclaimed that “music is my life” and was very involved in local musical performance. Clair loved to play his tuba and did so in numerous local symphonies including Pottstown Symphony Orchestra (since 1980), Reading Symphony Orchestra (since 1977), and Reading Pops Orchestra (since 1969) - all of which he was Principal Tuba. Additionally, he played in the Pottstown Band (22 years), Ringgold Band (20 years), and was a founding member of the Reading Brass Quintet (16 years). Besides his vast musical interests, Clair also loved to travel all around the world. He was a great fan of railroads, specifically the steam locomotive, and was a member of the Reading Company Technical Historical Society. Clair is survived by his sons; Michael Keeney of Fleetwood, husband of Patricia, and Robert Keeney of Wyomissing, husband of the late Cindy. His sister Patricia Niemczyk, wife of the late Lawrence Jr., longtime companion Anna Dower, and four nieces and one nephew as well as three grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Kathleen (Tina), wife of the late Ronald E. Toth. A service will be held Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading. Burial will follow at Berks County Memorial Gardens. Friends may call Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in the form of donations to the Reading Musical Foundation, 201 Washington St. Reading, PA 19601. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA 19611 is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
