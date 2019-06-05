Clair Henry Heim, 95, of Stone Ridge

Poplar Run, Myerstown, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at 10:47 a.m. in Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. He was the husband of the late Ruby Irene (Schreffler) Heim, who passed away August 30, 2015.

Born in Sacramento, Pa., Mr. Heim was the son of the late Henry Elmer Heim and Mary Magdalene (Clark) Heim. He served in U.S. Army Air Force in the Pacific theatre in World War II. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in engineering from Penn State University in 1950. Mr. Heim was an electrical engineer at Met-Ed for 35 years. He was a 54-year member of St. John's Lutheran Church and a former 32nd degree mason.

He is survived by his son, Clair Heim Jr., husband of Linda Heim, of Hamburg; his daughter, Rebecca Fonzone, wife of Michael Fonzone, of Orefield; and two grandsons.

Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family in Sinking Spring Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in memory of Mr. Clair Henry Heim.

