Claire D. Flemming, 85, formerly of Wyomissing, passed away February 17, 2020, at her Phoebe Berks residence. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late T. Clair and Ethel (Heckman) Flemming. Claire was a graduate of Central Catholic High School ‘52 and went on to obtain her education from Alvernia University ’77 in the subject of Banking and Finance. She was certified as an Internal Auditor in 1973. She also attended the Bank Administration Institute at the University of Wisconsin. A lifelong-learner, Claire took graduate classes at Albright College through St. Joseph’s University. In 1991 she was certified as a paralegal through Penn State Berks Campus. She continued to take classes into the new millennium, having developed an interest in elementary school education. Clair spent her professional career in the banking industry. She began with Peoples Trust Company, later named Bank of PA, in many roles. She became the first woman to be named Vice President of Bank of PA. In 1983 Bank of PA merged into Dauphin Deposit, and Claire served as Senior Vice-President and Corporate Secretary. She retired in 1996 with 45 years of service. Claire was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, West Reading. Claire was very involved in her community. In the early 90’s, she served on several committees of the Berks County Chamber of Commerce, including as chair of the Women’s Business Committee, and on the Board of Directors. She was past President of the Financial Women International Greater Berks Chapter as well as past President of the American Institute of Banking, Berks Chapter. Claire was a member of the American Society of Corporate Secretaries, the Bank Investor Relations Association, the Berks County Paralegal Association, and the NASDAQ Mid-Atlantic Region where she served as Committee Person. A gifted violinist, Claire performed in many orchestras in the region, including the Reading Symphony Orchestra where she served on the Diversity Committee, the Berks County Senior Citizen’s Orchestra, the Reading Philharmonic Orchestra where she served also as President of the Board, and the Reading Pops Orchestra. She also served on the boards of the Camp Fire Girls of Reading and Berks County, the Greater Berks Food Bank, the Executive Board of Alvernia College Alumni, the Board of Alvernia’s Senior College and its Curriculum and Steering Committees, and on the Friends of the Reading Museum Board. Claire taught various audit courses for the Bank Administration Institute at the University of Maryland and University of Illinois. She taught Law and Banking courses for the Reading Area Community College and Berks County Chapter AIB. She was a certified substitute teacher for the elementary grade level at the BCIU. On May 18, 2008, Claire completed her studies and was commissioned as a Lay Pastoral Minister by the Diocese of Allentown. Claire is survived by her sister, Margaret M. (Flemming), wife of James B. Place, of Sinking Spring. She is also survived by her beloved niece, Dr. Margaret Anne Place. Contributions in Claire’s memory may be made to the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church Memorial Fund, PO Box 6217, Reading, PA 19610. Claire’s family would like to thank the compassionate staff of Phoebe Berks Village Commons and Skilled Nursing for their dedicated and loving care during Claire’s final years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, February 24th, 2020, at 10:00 am, at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 740 Cherry Street, West Reading, PA. A viewing will be held Monday from 8:00 am until 9:30 am at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Condolences and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020