Clara A. Razzano
Clara A. Razzano Clara A. Razzano, 90, of Wyomissing, passed away in her residence on Monday, October 26, 2020. She and her husband, Richard G. Razzano, just celebrated 67 years of marriage on Saturday, October 24. Born in Reading, she was the youngest of the late Geatano and Angelina (Cafurelli) Antonucci’s nine children. She graduated from Reading High School and studied at the McCann School of Business. She handled secretarial work and bookkeeping for Abbott’s Dairy, Reliable Electric, Sencit Townhomes, the Governor Mifflin Apartments and The Coppersmith Shop. In addition to her husband, Richard, she is survived by her children, Angela Smith of Charleston, SC, and David Razzano (Elizabeth) of Shillington; grandchildren: Justin, Mackenzie, Devin, and Isabella; and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers Anthony, Russell, and Joseph, and her sisters Edith, Antoinette, Anita, Yolanda, and Hilda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Ignatius of Loyola R.C.C., 2810 St Albans Dr, Reading with interment to follow at Gethsemane Mausoleum. Friends and family are invited to gather at the church from noon until the start of the Mass. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is honored to assist Clara’s family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Ignatius of Loyola R.C.C.
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Ignatius of Loyola R.C.C.
