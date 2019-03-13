Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara (Smith) Adams.

Clara E. Adams, 91, a resident of

Landisville, Pa., went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 11, 2019.

She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Smith of St. Joseph, Mo.; and the wife of the late Benjamin B. Adams Jr.

Clara retired from IU13 as a professional assistant for 17 years and a former secretary at the RCA plant. She graduated from Manheim Twp. High School in 1945 and attended the Lancaster Business College.

She was a charter member of the Westgate Baptist Church where she enjoyed being in the choir, teaching children's Sunday school class, church clerk and serving the Trustee and Diaconate Board. She also was a member of the Missionary Society, the Saints Alive group, the

Pastoral Relations committee, the Watch Care and Socially Singles group.

Surviving are her two sons, William R. Adams, husband of Carrie Adams, East Petersburg, Pa.; Barry Adams,

husband of Leslie Adams, Blandon, Pa.; and grandchildren: Cory, Tyler and Nicole Adams; a brother, Jerome Smith, husband of Vera Smith, Wilmington, Del.; and their children and grandchildren. She has four nieces: Debbie Baker, Ruth Anne Matsuo, Kathy Makowski and Susan Stanek; and a nephew, Don Smith.

She was preceded in death by her brother, C. Price Smith.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Westgate Baptist Church, 2235 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 with Rev. Robert Zimmerman

officiating. Friends may call at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment to be held at

Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Clara's Adams' memory may be made to the Westgate Baptist Church, 2235

Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Please visit Clara's Memorial Page at www.TheGroffs.com.



