Clara Jane Sroka Clara Jane Sroka, 93, of Reading, passed away during the morning hours of Tuesday November 24, 2020 in Berks Heim, Bern Twp. Jane was predeceased by her husband John C. Sroka on December 21, 1999. Born in Mohnton, she was a daughter of the late William and Emma (Mull) Buck. Jane is survived by her children; John M. husband of Susan Sroka, of San Diego CA, Mary Ann (Sroka) wife of Jerry Young, of King of Prussia PA and Susan C. (Sroka) Barazia wife of John Farney of West Bend WI. Also surviving are four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Jane was predeceased by six siblings. Jane was a 1945 graduate of the former Mohnton High School. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Reading, where she served for many years as treasurer of the Legion of Mary Society and was also active with the Pierogi Society. Jane was also a member of the Polish Falcons. Jane was employed by the former Berkshire Knitting Mills as a seamstress, until marrying her husband John in 1952, and becoming a dedicated homemaker. She will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends may extend their sympathy and respects to Jane’s family on Wednesday December 2, 2020 from 9:00am to 10:00am at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church 250 South Twelfth Street Reading PA 19602. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am. Interment will be private. Please omit flowers, contributions can be made in Jane’s memory to St. Mary R.C. Church Memorial Fund at the address above, or have a Mass said to honor Jane. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangement



