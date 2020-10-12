Clara Lynn Wierzbicki Clara Lynn Wierzbicki, 90, previously of Pennside, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020. Surrounded by her loving family, she was under hospice care at her son’s home in Oley. She was predeceased by her husband Thaddeus Anthony Wierzbicki in 2013 after 64 years of marriage. Clara is survived by her children: Laurie (Ausmus) Marburger of Coatesville and Ted (Debra) Wierzbicki of Oley; grandchildren: Aussie Marburger, Wilton (Brittany) Marburger, Amelia Wierzbicki and Garrison Wierzbicki; and great-grandchildren: Hunter Marburger and Avery Marburger. Born in Reading on November 19, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Baczalski) Goretski. Clara was predeceased by her siblings: Edward Goretski, Nicholas Goretski Gale, Alfred Goretski, Rudolph Goretski, Gene Link and Robert Goretski. A 1948 graduate of Reading High School, Clara worked at various times throughout her life at Ford Electronics and R.M. Palmer Company. She was a Brownie leader and a member of both the Polish Falcons and St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church. Above all else, Clara truly cherished her role as a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, polka dancing, shopping at Boscov’s, day trips to the casino and traveling with her beloved husband throughout the country and to Poland. Affectionately known as Grandmom, she will be remembered most for her love of family, pure kindness and gratitude for all the little things in life. She will be greatly missed and adored forever. Clara’s family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Heartland Hospice for their guidance, compassion and world-class care. Services will be held on Saturday, October 17, at 11 a.m. at the Stitzel Family Funeral Home, 3300 Kutztown Road, Reading. Burial will be in Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Clara’s memory to Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Road, Suite 180, Wyomissing, PA, 19610. For online condolences, visit www.stitzelfamilyfuneralhomes.com
