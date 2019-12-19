Home

Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-7621
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
Clara M. Schucker Obituary
Clara M. Schucker, age 93, of Kutztown, passed away on Wednesday December 18, 2019 at ManorCare, Laureldale. She was the wife of the late Willard E. Schucker who passed on April 11, 2015. Clara was the daughter of the late Charles Stein and Stella (Dreibelbis) Stein. Clara was a farmers wife, who loved working with animals. Clara and Willard were co-owners of a farm in Greenwich Township, which they farmed for over forty plus years. She is survived by four nieces and two nephews also great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Helen (Stein) Dietrich, Mabel Stein, Anna Stein, Charles Stein, George Stein and Robert Stein. A viewing will be held Saturday morning December 21st from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood. Followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
