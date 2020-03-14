|
|
Clara Mae Clauss Kinsel, 96, of Mohnton, passed away Thursday March 12, 2020 in the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Woodrow A. Clauss who passed away July 29, 1986 and of W. Robert Kinsel who passed away July 15, 2006. Born in Watsontown, Northumberland County, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Raymond R. Hoffman and Bessie N. (Auker) Hoffman. She was a Licensed Registered Nurse, and a graduate of The Reading Hospital School of Nursing. Prior to retiring, she worked as a Registered Nurse for her entire career at The Reading Hospital. She is survived by her children; Allan B. – husband of Laura J. (Miller) Clauss, Newbury, NH; Carol L. (Clauss) – wife of Thomas Goodman, Shillington. Also her step children; Gerald L. Kinsel, Spring Twp.; Beverly A. (Kinsel) Marsdan, Lower Heidelberg Twp.; 5 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother; Spessard J. Hoffman, Sunbury; and sisters; Ruth M. – widow of William Kerstetter, Paxinos, PA; and Greta B. – widow of Joseph Fultz, Sunbury. She was pre deceased by a brother; David “Bus” Wingrove Hoffman, and a sister; Jemella A. Lehman. Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Friday, March 20, 2020 at 10:00 am. Reverend Brett Kindig Officiating. Interment will follow at the convenience of the family in Altonah Cemetery, Bethlehem. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Thursday March 19, 2020 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM. Contributions may be may be made to Faith E.C. Church 400 North Temple Blvd., Temple, PA 19560 or to the at www.2.heart.org Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020