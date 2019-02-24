Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara (Kenderdine) Rothenberger.

Clara Mae (Kenderdine) Rothenberger, 86, of Ruscombmanor Township, died

February 20, 2019, in her granddaughter's residence.

She was the widow of Eugene Carl

Rothenberger, the love of her life, who died June 3, 2018; they were married 67 years.

Born June 17, 1932, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Edward Kenderdine and Esther (Moyer) Frederick.

Clara was employed with Berkshire Knitting Mills for 12 years and, later in life, she was employed with Tarsus, Fleetwood for four years.

A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, Clara loved playing bingo, doing word searches and playing cards. She also enjoyed cooking and baking for her family.

She was a member of Zion-Spies United Church of Christ, Alsace Township.

Surviving are her three children: Gary E., husband of

Regina L. Rothenberger, of Laureldale, David C.

Rothenberger Sr., partner of Kathleen Luckenbill, of

Leesport, and Gordon L., husband of Sally M.

Rothenberger, of Ruscombmanor Township.

There are also eight grandchildren: Kathy Hill, Joseph, Johnathan, David Jr., Bradley, Michael, Matthew and

Lindsay Rothenberger; a step-son, Jason Szilli; 16

great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition, Clara is survived by her sister, Irene Noll, of Phoenixville; and by her step-sister, Shirley Frey.

Clara was preceded in death by her two brothers, Edward Kenderdine and Kenneth Frederick; and by two great grandsons, Devon Cloud Hill and Tyler Scott Rothenberger.

Services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Stitzel Family

Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley. A viewing will be held from 10-11. Burial will be in Spies-Zion Cemetery, Alsace Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:

, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuenralHomes.com.



