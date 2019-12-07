|
|
Clara P. Shuker, 91, of Reading, passed away December 6, 2019, in the Berkshire Center. Her husband, Harry L. Shuker, passed away in 2006. ] She was a daughter of the late Jacob and Amelia (Szymborski) Jacobiak. Clara had been employed by the former Emhart’s Packing and was a member of St. Mark’s United Church of Christ, Reading. She is survived by a son, Richard H., husband of Linda J. Shuker, of Shillington. There is a grandson, Heath Shuker; five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be Friday, at 11:00 a.m., in the Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc., 910 Chestnut Street, Reading. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Friends may pay their condolences on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019