Clare Patricia (Donahue) Flannery, 98, of Wyomissing, died peacefully at home on May 31, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Bethlehem, Pa., she was a

daughter of the late Hugh and Nora (Dundon) Donahue. Clare was the wife of Daniel Joseph Flannery, who died on September 19, 2010. They were

married for 59 years. Dan and Clare were faithful and

active members of Sacred Heart Parish, West Reading, and St. Ignatius Loyola Parish, West Lawn, Pa.

Clare is survived by four daughters: Maureen Flannery, Wyomissing, Mary Kathleen Flannery, SSJ (Sister of St.

Joseph of Chestnut Hill), Clare Flannery, Harrisburg, and Teresa Flannery, West Lawn.

She was predeceased by her infant daughter, Monica.

Clare is also survived by six grandchildren: Sean, Jason, Erin (Michael Moser), Bridgette (Scott Johnson), Natalie, and Angelica (Colt Dillon), as well as two great-grandchildren, Leara and Faeleen. Clare is also survived by sons-in-law, Richard Gan and Glenn Reber, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Clare was predeceased by her three sisters: Sister Regina Clare Donahue, IHM, Grace Gavin, Anne Duddy; and her two brothers, James and Richard; as well as brothers-in-law, Martin Gavin and Charles Duddy; and sister-in-law, Katherine Donahue.

Clare was a graduate of St. Peter's High School (1938) and St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing (1941), and was

employed for many years at St. Joseph Hospital, Reading, Pa., where she poured out bountiful care and compassion to her patients.

Clare was an active member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians. Both Clare, and her husband, Dan, enjoyed countless Hibernian activities over many years, and

generously gave dedicated hours of service to Kennedy House Soup Kitchen in Reading.

Clare will be remembered for her love of family, her kind and gentle nature, as well as her unconditional love, deep faith, forgiveness, and her positive attitude toward life,

embracing both joys and sorrows with hope in God and the goodness of humanity. Clare was a caregiver par excellence, mothering and nursing throughout her entire life. Her healing presence was experienced by each person who crossed her path. Many loving pets were also attracted to her caring manner and gentle touch.

