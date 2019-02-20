Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence Davis Sr..

Clarence C. Davis Sr., 81, of Leesport, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, in Mifflin Center, Shillington. He was the husband of Faye L. (Kramer) Davis. They were married on June 17, 1961, and celebrated fifty-seven years of marriage.

Born in Mt. Pleasant, Penn Twp., he was the son of the late Artin Landis and Annie Davis. Clarence was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. After his discharge from the Marines, he was re-enlisted in the Air Force Reserve. Clarence was a member of R.M. Butterweck Detachment of the Marine Corps League and a member of the former American Legion in Leesport. He worked as a maintenance mechanic for Rockwell, Textile, and Goss. Clarence was the tax collector in Leesport for nineteen years. He was also on the Planning Commission, Zoning Board and Water Committee in Leesport.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children:

Cynthia K. (Davis) Reppert, Leesport; Brett W. Davis and his wife, Doreen, Sinking Spring; and Clarence C. Davis Jr., Leesport; five grandchildren: Shane Reppert, Brandon

Reppert, Nicole Lovato, Zachary Davis and Charlene Davis; and four great-grandchildren: Trent Reppert, Bryce Reppert, Toby McVay and Chloe McVay. Clarence is also survived by a half-sister, Bonnie.

He was predeceased by a brother, Donald "Tony" Davis, husband of Shirley Davis.

According to Clarence's wishes, there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to R.M. Butterweck Detachment of the Marine Corps League, 55 Columbia Ave., Sinking Spring, PA 19608-1122.

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



