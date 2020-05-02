Clarence Heffner
Clarence H. Heffner, 94, of Lyons, passed on to eternal life, on Friday, May 1, 2020, in the The Lutheran Home at Topton. Born in Lyons, PA, he was the son of the late James F. and Mabel S. (Mertz) Heffner. He was a member of Christ (Mertz) Lutheran Church, Dryville. Clarence is survived by his loving wife, Marian M. (Mest) Heffner; a son, Timothy A. Heffner of Pittsburgh, PA; a daughter, Denise R., wife of Randolph Shebby of Hamburg, PA; and a granddaughter, Lauren E. Shebby. He was a 1944 graduate of Kutztown Area High School and Wyomissing Polytechnic Institute, later becoming a part of The Pennsylvania State University. He was a WW#2 veteran, 804th Tank Destroyer Batallion 2nd Corp., 5th Army, ETO Italian Campaign. He was employed by Textile Machine Works, Reading, PA, and then later operated the family farmlands and real estate business, along with his father, James. Clarence was a member of the Lyons Volunteer Fire Company, Pike Township Sportsmen’s Association, and Ray A. Master Post 217 American Legion, Topton, PA. His entire life was dedicated to his homestead and to his family. Calling hours are limited to ten persons at the discretion of the family, to be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Ludwick Funeral Home, 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, PA. Funeral services, to be officiated by Rev. Cheryl Meinschein, will be LIVE streamed for relatives and friends to view safely from home, at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in the Ludwick Funeral Home, Kutztown, PA., followed by interment at Hope Cemetery, Dryville, PA. To request access to view the service, please submit your name and email address to Ludwickfh@gmail.com. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, PA is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Calling hours
6:00 - 8:00 PM
Ludwick Funeral Homes
MAY
6
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ludwick Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
610-683-8111
