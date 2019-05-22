Clarence L. "Sonny" Heist Jr., 90, passed away February 18, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. He was the husband of Lorraine M. Heist with whom he shared 50 years of marriage.

Clarence was a veteran of the U.S. Army and an avid photographer who retired from Eastman Kodak Company.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Edward Gearheart; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his daughter, Lorraine Conway.

A memorial service will be held for family and friends on May 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in St. Peter's U.C.C., 219

Maidencreek Rd., Fleetwood, PA 19522. Interment will be at St. Peter's Cemetery, Molltown. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



