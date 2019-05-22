Clarence Heist Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence Heist Jr..
Service Information
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA
19606
(610)-376-7121
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's U.C.C.
219 Maidencreek Rd.
Fleetwood, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


Clarence L. "Sonny" Heist Jr., 90, passed away February 18, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. He was the husband of Lorraine M. Heist with whom he shared 50 years of marriage.

Clarence was a veteran of the U.S. Army and an avid photographer who retired from Eastman Kodak Company.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Edward Gearheart; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his daughter, Lorraine Conway.

A memorial service will be held for family and friends on May 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in St. Peter's U.C.C., 219

Maidencreek Rd., Fleetwood, PA 19522. Interment will be at St. Peter's Cemetery, Molltown. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on May 22, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.