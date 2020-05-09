Clarence J. ‘C.J. Shorty’ Weinhold, Jr., 83, of Stevens, passed away Fri., May 8, 2020 at Hickory House Nursing Home, Honey Brook. Born in Brecknock Twp., Lanc. Co., Shorty was the oldest son of the late Clarence J. Sr. & Bertha G. (Kessler) Weinhold and the loving husband of 63 years to Marian E. (Stoner) Weinhold. He was a member of the first graduating class of Gov. Mifflin High School; 1954. Shorty worked as a machinist and tool maker for CNH, building New Holland farm equipment for over 30 years. He initially retired in 1993 but upon request, he returned to work several times. Shorty was actively involved with the Reamstown Fire Co. for over 50 years and a member of the Reamstown Athletic Assoc. He was a member of Muddy Creek Lutheran Church in Denver and the caretaker of Muddy Creek Cemetery for many years. Shorty was a founding member of the Dutchman Hunting Camp in Juniata County. Most of all Shorty loved his family. In addition to his wife, survivors include three sons, James, husband of Karen (Brady) Weinhold of Shubert, Kent, husband of Cathy (Harting) of Reinholds, and Kirt Weinhold of Reamstown; three grandsons, Chase husband of Wendi, Colton, & Miles; a great grandson, Landon & one on the way; and seven sisters, Alta M. Hoshour, Hazel V. Sweigart, Shirley L., wife of Ernest R. Dunkelberger Sr., Bertha G. Adair, Mary Jane, wife of David Buchter, Agnes A., wife of Steve Thomas, & Helen V., wife of Harold L. Shaak. Shorty was predeceased by a son, Rick Weinhold and two brothers, Evan P. and David K., husband of Martha (Sweigart), Weinhold. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Reamstown Fire Co., PO Box 276 Reamstown, PA 17567 or Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, 11 S Muddy Creek Rd, Denver, PA 17517. Due to current public health circumstances, services are private with interment at Muddy Creek Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., Reamstown, Pa. www.goodfuneral.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 9 to May 10, 2020.