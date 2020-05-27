Clarence Seifrit Clarence Lynwood Seifrit, 90, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, while visiting his son in Georgia. He was the husband of Miriam B. (Amole) Seifrit for 70 years. Formerly from West Reading and Exeter Township, he resided with his wife at Stone Ridge Village in Myerstown, PA. Born on May 31, 1929, in Geigertown, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late H. Walter Seifrit and the late Mary (Hohl) Seifrit. He attended Caernarvon Township School in Morgantown. He worked as a machinist for Birdsboro Steel for 30 years and in the Engineering Dept. of The Reading Hospital and Medical Center for 8 years until retiring in 1994. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 549, Reading. Clarence was a proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather and was known for his love of music and golf, and his ability to talk to anyone. He was a founding member of the Exeter Twp. based Swing Fever Band, with whom he played trombone for 25 years. He most recently played with The Lebanon Community Concert Band and Zion United Methodist Church Band, Myerstown. He was a former member, soloist and song leader at Calvary EC Church, Birdsboro, for over 30 years, as well as a member of St. Lawrence UCC Church where he sang in the choir for many years. Most recently, he was a member of Zion United Methodist Church, Myerstown, where he sang with the Men of Zion choral group and played his trombone in the church orchestra until his passing. An avid golfer until the day he died, one of his proudest golfing moments was a hole-in-one on the 15th hole at Arrowhead Golf Course on July 4, 1974. He died as he wished, on the golf course. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Harry Seifrit, Claude Seifrit, and Joan Marie (Seifrit) Reedy. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Glenn E. Seifrit of Waterbury, GA, Gary L. Seifrit of Royersford, PA, and MaryAnn (Seifrit) Nissly of Bear, DE, and 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park in Exeter Twp. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at noon. Chaplain Dana Logan of Stone Ridge Village will officiate. Grose Funeral Home, Inc. 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 215 Main Street, Myerstown, PA 17067. Please write LCCM in the memo line of your check. GroseFH.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 27 to May 28, 2020.