Clarence O. Standhardt, 87 years of age, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Frederick Living in Frederick, Pa.

Widower of Willo Dean (White) Standhardt 1929-1998, and Miriam (Moser) Standhardt 1932-2015. Born as a 4th generation farmer to the late May (Oberholtzer) and Albert Standhardt.

Clarence served in the Korean War and was then

employed by the Boyertown Casket Factory for more than 35 years as a master cabinet maker. He was a life-long member of St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran in Boyertown, and was a member of the International Lions Club of

Boyertown, having served as president. He was also a

member of the Salvation Army Boyertown, serving many emergency personnel at fires and natural disasters all over the country in the canteen. In 2005, he was elected

Boyertown Citizen of the Year.

He is survived by his daughters, Susan and Jane, wife of David Iwanyaszyn; sons: Ken, husband of Mark Turner, James, husband of Linda, Eric and David; as well as 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20 at 11 a.m. in Frederick Living, 2849 Big Road, Frederick, PA.

Interment is private. Arrangements by the Morrell Funeral Home, Boyertown.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Clarence's name to the Boyertown Lions Community Ambulance Service, 2 East Second Street, Boyertown, PA 19512, www.boyertownems.org, or the Boyertown Salvation

Army, 409 S. Reading Ave., Boyertown, PA 19512. www.boyertownsalvationarmy.com



