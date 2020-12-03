1/1
Clarence Umbenhouer
1925 - 2020
Clarence Earl Umbenhouer, 96, formerly of Temple, passed away December 1, 2020 in Rittenhouse Village. He was the husband of the late Ruth Naomi (Becker) Umbenhouer who passed away in 2015. Born January 8, 1925 in Reading, he was the son of the late William Henry and Caroline C. (Mauger) Umbenhouer. Clarence worked at the Sherman Williams Company for over 39 years in retail sales. He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ of Mt. Penn. Clarence proudly served his country in the United States Army serving in WWII. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. He is survived by his son Clark E., husband of Sue Umbenhouer of Reading, a daughter in law Colleen M. (Hoffman), wife of the late Jay A. Umbenhouer of Reading. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren Sean Umbenhouer, Jay Christopher Umbenhouer, Brett Umbenhouer and Nadine Joy Fern, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild and a brother in law Donald Becker of New Jersey. He was preceded in death by his brother and 2 sisters. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11:30 am from the Stitzel Funeral Home, 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, PA. A viewing will be held from 10:30am till 11:30am in the funeral home. Burial will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Trinity United Church of Christ of Mt. Penn, 2449 Cumberland Ave, Reading, PA 19606. Online Condolences can be shared at www.stitzels.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
